Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    REGN

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Encourages Long-Term REGN Stockholders to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 08:31am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGN) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

On June 24, 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office filed a complaint against Regeneron for alleged violations of the False Claims Act.  The complaint alleges that the Company engaged in a sophisticated kickback scheme through which it funneled tens of millions of dollars from a foundation with the goal of covering the co-pay costs of Medicare patients utilizing the Company's Eylea drug.  According to the complaint, this scheme undermined the medical system and wasted taxpayers' monies by causing Medicare to pay out nearly $2 billion for access to the drug.  Further according to the complaint, "[b]ecause the anti-kickback statute, 42 U.S.C. § 1320-7b(b), prohibits such "indirect" kickbacks to subsidize the price of a drug reimbursed by Medicare, Regeneron's conduct was illegal, and senior management knew it."

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Regeneron's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above, including by failing to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls over operations.

Current Regeneron stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's stock prior to January 1, 2016 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn-and-encourages-long-term-regn-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301124774.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
08:31aKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RE..
PR
09/04REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Late-breaking Libtayo Pivotal Data in Advanced Non-s..
AQ
09/03REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Late-breaking Libtayo® (cemiplimab) Pivotal Data in ..
PR
09/01REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Sanofi says Kevzara drug fails as possible COVID-19 ..
RE
09/01SANOFI : Kevzara Phase 3 Trial for Covid-19 Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint
DJ
08/28REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces 400 New Jobs in Limerick
AQ
08/26REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Investor Conference Presentations
PR
08/25AstraZeneca starts trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment
RE
08/25AstraZeneca starts trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment
RE
08/23ELI LILLY AND : Correction to Antibody Drugs for Covid-19 Treatment Article
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group