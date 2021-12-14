Lab tests: Eli Lilly, Regeneron antibody therapies lose out against Omicron

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German researchers have found
that COVID-19 therapies developed by Eli Lilly and
Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed
in laboratory tests to the Omicron variant of coronavirus,
likely reducing treatment options if the new variant prevails.
Two groups of Germany based scientists separately found that
protection from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir's
antibody cocktail Xevudy held up when exposed to Omicron in lab
experiments, but that this was not the case for Lilly's
antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, and the antibodies in
Regeneron's Ronapreve drug.
"The neutralizing activity of several monoclonal antibodies
is strongly affected against the Omicron variant and will limit
treatment options for Omicron-induced COVID-19," one of the
groups, comprising Cologne and Berlin-based scientists, said in
their paper https://drive.google.com/file/d/13iHMR6rk3MKRFhDZmNuH3AAjR1uT8mEU/view
that was posted online on Tuesday.
The other group of researchers, most of whom were
Goettingen-based, said they found the Eli Lilly antibody
cocktail failed to inhibit Omicron viruses from entering human
cells, while Regeneron's Ronapreve was "inefficient" in
inhibiting Omicron. GKS's sotrovimab, however, remained active
against the variant.
The findings have not yet been peer-reviewed for publication
in a medical journal.
LESS EFFECTIVE
A number of laboratory studies have previously shown a
reduced ability of approved vaccines to neutralise the new
variant, but the picture on treatments had been less clear.
According to a real-world analysis in South Africa on
Tuesday, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been less effective at
keeping infected people out of hospital since the Omicron
variant emerged last month.
Asked about the antibody findings, Ely Lilly said it
expected the efficacy of its antibody combination to be lower.
"Due to the substitutions contained within the spike protein
of the Omicron variant of concern, it appears
that bamlanivimab with etesevimab is likely to experience
reduced neutralization activity," said a spokesperson.
The company was conducting its own Omicron tests, also
including its experimental antibody bebtelovimab, and would
report the initial findings as soon as possible.
Regeneron, which last month cited tests suggesting its drug
would have reduced efficacy against the Omicron variant, said on
Tuesday that it expected to share more information from further
analyses soon.
It added it was working on a number of new antibody drugs
with potential to fight Omicron.
MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES
Last week, in a similar lab analysis https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.07.21267432v1.full.pdf,
a group of Germany-based researchers including virologist
Sandra Ciesek of the University Hospital Frankfurt came to a
similar conclusion on the Regeneron drug, saying Omicron was
resistant against it.
GSK and Vir have said lab tests on viruses that carry all of
Omicron's mutations indicate that their antibody drug would
remain effective against the new variant.
The class of COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies -
bio-engineered versions of virus-fighting natural proteins - is
designed to latch on to the spike protein on the surface of the
coronavirus, but Omicron has been found to have an unusually
high number of mutations on the spike.
