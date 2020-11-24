'On fire with COVID': Officials plead with Americans to stay home

Nov 24 (Reuters) - State and federal officials pleaded with
Americans to stay at home and redouble efforts to curtail the
coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, defending unpopular public
health measures as record hospitalizations pushed healthcare
professionals to the brink.
"We are on fire with COVID," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
said on CNN after enacting new restrictions last week including
retail curbs and school closures. "We're just trying to do the
right thing."
The United States surpassed 86,000 hospitalizations for
COVID-19 on Tuesday, a record, as 30 of the 50 states reported
record numbers of patients this month.
That has taxed already exhausted healthcare providers as
more than 1,500 coronavirus deaths and 171,000 new cases pile up
daily on average.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked Americans to grasp
"the severity of the moment" and remain vigilant by wearing
masks, avoiding crowds and frequently washing hands until
promising vaccines and therapies can be administered.
"We just need you, the American people, to hold on a little
bit longer," Adams, a White House Coronavirus Task Force member,
told Fox News in an interview.
Adams urged people to adjust their plans ahead of the
Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, which has led to the busiest
U.S. air travel since the early days of the pandemic in March,
with millions of people flying despite the hazards of a crowded
airport. U.S. health officials last week strongly recommended
that Americans avoid travel for the holiday.
Global pharmaceutical companies have reported promising
trial results in the development of vaccines, which could be
administered to high-priority patients in December.
Meanwhile, the U.S. government will begin distributing
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's newly authorized
COVID-19 antibody combination therapy starting Tuesday.
In Texas, where the western city of El Paso has been ravaged
by the virus, the state said it has established a facility to
treat COVID-19 patients with bamlanivimab, an experimental
therapy granted emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration. The so-called infusion wing has been provided
with 1,000 doses.
But hospitals need immediate relief.
After pounding big U.S. cities in the spring, COVID-19 now
has engulfed rural and small-town America. Case rates in the 12
Midwestern states are more than double that of any other region,
according to the COVID Tracking Project, up more than 20 times
from mid-June to mid-November.
Many Midwestern hospitals severely lack beds, equipment and
clinical staff, providers say, and are asking staffers to work
longer hours and more frequent shifts.
"There's a disconnect in the community, where we're seeing
people at bars and restaurants, or planning Thanksgiving
dinners," said Dr. Kelly Cawcutt, an infectious disease
physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. As
health workers, she said, "we feel kind of dejected."
Further south, Mississippi warned that the surge of COVID-19
admissions of the past two weeks was unsustainable.
"Stay home, stay protected and keep yourself and others
well," the Mississippi State Department of Health said in a
tweet on Tuesday.
While many Americans have chosen to ignore the best medical
advice and put their families at risk, others have scaled back
Thanksgiving plans or moved their holiday meals outdoors.
Jerard Gunderway, 44, who was driving from Massachusetts to
North Carolina for Thanksgiving, said his family was limiting
the gathering to just to him, his wife and stepdaughter.
"Just family during this situation right now. Keep everyone
safe," he said from a rest stop in Connecticut. "I try to keep
it low-key until we figure this all out."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington, Maria Caspani and
Nick Brown in New York, Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut;
Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa
Shumaker)