Regeneron: Adjusted EPS down 6% in Q4

February 02, 2024 at 10:35 am EST

Regeneron reports sales of $3.43 billion for Q4 2023, up 1% on the same period a year earlier.



Adjusted net income was down 6% at $1,366 million, giving adjusted EPS of $11.86, down 6% but ahead of consensus expectations.



For the full year, sales were $13.1 billion, up 8% on 2022, for adjusted net income of $5.04 billion (-2%) and EPS of $43.79 (-3%).



"In 2024, we plan to continue to invest heavily in internal R&D, fostering commercial execution and prudently deploying capital for business development and share buybacks, which should better position the Company to generate sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value," Robert E. Landry, Regeneron's Chief Financial Officer.



For 2024, Regeneron expects to invest between $4.3 and $4.5 billion in R&D (adjusted), and between $2.5 and $2.65 billion in SG&A (adjusted).





