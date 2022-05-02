Log in
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
652.02 USD   -1.08%
04:16pRegeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations
PR
11:00aRBC Cuts Price Target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $647 From $679, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
04/28Sanofi Confident In Full-Year Prospects As Dupixent, Consumer Healthcare Drive Strong First Quarter
MT
Regeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations

05/02/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast management participation as follows:

  • BofA Securities Healthcare Conference at 1:20 p.m. PT (4:20 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, May 10, 2022
  • Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 8:40 a.m. PT  (11:40 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The sessions may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at https://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations.  Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron 
Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:
Ryan Crowe
914.847.8790
ryan.crowe@regeneron.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-announces-investor-conference-presentations-301537436.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
