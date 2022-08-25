Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-08-25 pm EDT
603.51 USD   +0.12%
04:06pRegeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations
PR
08/09INSIDER SELL : Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
MT
08/09INSIDER SELL : Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations

08/25/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast management participation as follows:

  • 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 8, 2022
  • Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 11:05 a.m. ET on Monday, September 12, 2022

The sessions may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at https://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations.  Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:
Ryan Crowe
914.847.8790
ryan.crowe@regeneron.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-announces-investor-conference-presentations-301612320.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:06pRegeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations
PR
08/09INSIDER SELL : Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
MT
08/09INSIDER SELL : Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
MT
08/04Goldman Sachs Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $796 From $790, Main..
MT
08/04Morgan Stanley Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $625 From $619, Mainta..
MT
08/04Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - NOVEL COSTIMULATORY BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY SHOWS ENCOURAGING A..
AQ
08/04RBC Raises Price Target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $647 From $640, Maintains Secto..
MT
08/03Wall Street rises on tech, earnings boost as recession fears ease
RE
08/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbnb, Infineon, PayPal, Moderna, Starbucks...
MS
08/03Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations