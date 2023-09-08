By Ben Glickman

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said Friday that Financial Chief Robert Landry would retire in February.

The Tarrytown, N.Y.-based pharmaceutical company said that Landry would be succeeded by Christopher Fenimore, current head of accounting and controller for Regeneron.

Fenimore joined the company in 2003, and has previously served as vice president of financial planning.

Landry has served as financial chief since October 2013, according to the company's website.

