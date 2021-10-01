Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is currently at $571.84, down $33.34 or 5.51%
-- Would be lowest close since June 30, 2021, when it closed at $558.54
-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell 10.49%
-- Currently down six of the past seven days
-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 5.75% over this period
-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 28, 2021, when it fell 6.95%
-- Up 18.37% year-to-date
-- Down 16.02% from its all-time closing high of $680.96 on Sept. 1, 2021
-- Up 1.25% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 2, 2020), when it closed at $564.80
-- Down 16.02% from its 52 week closing high of $680.96 on Sept. 1, 2021
-- Up 28.01% from its 52 week closing low of $446.73 on March 3, 2021
-- Traded as low as $556.05; lowest intraday level since July 1, 2021, when it hit $554.95
-- Down 8.12% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell as much as 11.19%
-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 2:42:45 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-01-21 1503ET