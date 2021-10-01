Log in
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

10/01/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is currently at $571.84, down $33.34 or 5.51%

-- Would be lowest close since June 30, 2021, when it closed at $558.54

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell 10.49%

-- Currently down six of the past seven days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 5.75% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 28, 2021, when it fell 6.95%

-- Up 18.37% year-to-date

-- Down 16.02% from its all-time closing high of $680.96 on Sept. 1, 2021

-- Up 1.25% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 2, 2020), when it closed at $564.80

-- Down 16.02% from its 52 week closing high of $680.96 on Sept. 1, 2021

-- Up 28.01% from its 52 week closing low of $446.73 on March 3, 2021

-- Traded as low as $556.05; lowest intraday level since July 1, 2021, when it hit $554.95

-- Down 8.12% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell as much as 11.19%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:42:45 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 1503ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 016 M - -
Net income 2021 7 188 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 057 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62 919 M 62 919 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 9 635
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 605,18 $
Average target price 682,77 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS25.27%62 919
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.19.89%87 579
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.36.10%69 888
BIONTECH SE234.87%65 933
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.25%47 055
BEIGENE, LTD.40.49%33 777