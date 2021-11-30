Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Evaluating REGEN-COV® and Next Generation Antibodies against New Omicron COVID-19 Variant

November 30, 2021

Regeneron Evaluating REGEN-COV® and Next Generation Antibodies against New Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Regeneron is evaluating REGEN-COV® (casirivimab and imdevimab) against the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant, as we routinely do with new World Health Organization-designated variants of concern. The current U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fact Sheetand multiple separate analyses, including a publication in Cell, affirm that REGEN-COVretains potency against the main variants of concern currently circulating within the U.S., including Delta (B.1.617.2), which remains the predominate strain in the U.S. today. It is important that high-riskpatients who are diagnosed with COVID-19are aware of current authorized treatment options and seek out these therapies early in the course of their infection.

To date, there have been no direct data testing the Omicron variant's resistance to vaccine- induced and monoclonal antibody-conveyed immunity. Prior in vitro analyses and structural modeling regarding the individual mutations present in the Omicron variant indicate that there may be reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced and monoclonal antibody- conveyed immunity, including the current REGEN-COV antibodies. Further analyses are ongoing to confirm and quantify this potential impact using the actual Omicron variant sequence.

Regeneron has one of the largest collections of fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2, including its current REGEN-COV cocktail and multiple additional antibodies. The first of these additional investigational candidates has already entered into clinical trials, with others nearing clinic readiness. Preliminary analyses suggest that several of these next generation antibodies may have the potential to retain activity against the Omicron variant, as well as the other existing variants of concern. Further in vitro data is expected over the next month.

About the REGEN-COV Antibody Cocktail

REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies that was designed specifically to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune® and VelociSuite® technologies The two potent, virus-neutralizing antibodies that form the cocktail bind non-competitively to the critical receptor binding domain of the virus's spike protein, which diminishes the ability of mutant viruses to escape treatment and protects against spike variants that have arisen in the human population, as detailed in Celland Science.

REGEN-COV has not been approved by the FDA, but is currently authorizedfor emergency use for the treatment and post-exposure prophylaxis in certain high risk individuals. In

the U.S., REGEN-COV is not authorized as a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19, or for pre-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of COVID-19, or for use in patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy, or for people currently using chronic oxygen therapy because of an underlying comorbidity who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19. This authorization is for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency uses under section 564(b)(1)

1