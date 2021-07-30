Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : FDA okays Regeneron COVID-19 antibody as preventive in high-risk settings

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has expanded the emergency use authorization of Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody cocktail,
enabling its use as a preventive treatment for the illness in
certain people.
The company said the authorization enables the therapy to be
used in people exposed to an infected individual, or
who are at high risk of exposure to an infected individual in
settings such as nursing homes or prisons.
The combo therapy, REGEN-COV, was authorized in November for
emergency use to treat people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in
the United States.
REGEN-COV, a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab,
protected household contacts from exposure to SARS-CoV-2, with
72% protection against symptomatic infections in the first week,
and 93% after that, according to trial data released by the
company in April.
Regeneron said the expanded authorization will help address
the needs of immunocompromised people, including those taking
immunosuppressive medicines, whose bodies may not mount an
adequate response to COVID-19 vaccination.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)