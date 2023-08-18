By Will Feuer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said the Food and Drug Administration has approved an eight-milligram injection of its Eylea treatment for various eye diseases.

The dose of Eylea is approved for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy, Regeneron said. The two-milligram dose of Eylea is already approved by the FDA.

Regeneron is jointly developing Eylea HD with Bayer. In the U.S., Regeneron has exclusive rights to both Eylea and Eylea HD. Bayer has licensed the exclusive marketing rights outside of the U.S., where the companies share equally the profits from sales following any regulatory approvals.

Shares of Regeneron rose 0.7% in after-hours trading.

08-18-23 1924ET