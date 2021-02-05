Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    REGN

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Italy's regulator approves conditional use of COVID-19 antibody therapies

02/05/2021 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italy's medicines regulator AIFA has given the green light for emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapies developed by U.S drugmakers Eli Lilly and Regeneron, it said on Friday.

The treatments are aimed at patients with mild to moderate disease who are at risk of their condition worsening, AIFA said.

The regulator's scientific committee said it was appropriate to provide this treatment option, while also pointing out that the data is not yet well developed and there is uncertainty about how much benefit the drugs offer.

"This is a high-risk setting for which no standard treatment with proven efficacy is currently available," AIFA said, noting it was giving approval on extraordinary basis due to the emergency situation.

The EU regulator said on Thursday it was reviewing data on the Eli Lilly and Regeneron antibody therapies.

Regeneron's cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab was authorised for emergency use in the United States in November, and was given to former U.S. President Donald Trump when he was ill with COVID-19.

Eli Lilly's combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, helped cut the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients by 70%, data from a late-stage trial showed in January. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.02% 201.59 Delayed Quote.19.41%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -0.13% 498.0101 Delayed Quote.3.26%
All news about REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
07:45aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Italy's regulator approves conditional use of COVID-..
RE
04:11aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Ford, Gilead, Pinterest
04:02aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Fourth-Quarter Results Top Views as COVID-19 Antibod..
MT
03:11aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Friday
MT
02:52aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
01:37aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
01:17aEnthusiasm Fades for Covid-19 Antibody Treatments in South Korea
DJ
01:01aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Eylea, Covid-19 Treatment Contribute to 4Q Sales Gai..
DJ
12:59aREGENERON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:58aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Q4 Adjusted Earnings Up As Revenue Grows 30%
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 494 M - -
Net income 2020 3 160 M - -
Net cash 2020 5 458 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52 650 M 52 650 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,56x
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 314
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 653,62 $
Last Close Price 498,84 $
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Patrice Gilooly Senior VP-Quality Assurance & Operations
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.26%52 650
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.99%82 520
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.28.51%65 167
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.58%55 541
BEIGENE, LTD.43.79%34 042
BIONTECH SE44.21%28 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ