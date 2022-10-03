Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-03 pm EDT
735.13 USD   +6.72%
05:33pRegeneron Pharmaceuticals : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
05:17pUS Stocks Rally After ISM Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Jumps
MT
04:27pUS Stocks Start New Quarter Higher as Government Bond Yields, Manufacturing Gauge Drop
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

10/03/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 3, 2022

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

New York

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

000-19034 13-3444607

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

777 Old Saw Mill River Road, Tarrytown, New York 10591-6707
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (914) 847-7000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2):

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock - par value $0.001 per share REGN NASDAQ Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On October 3, 2022, the board of directors (the "Board") of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") elected Craig B. Thompson, M.D. as a director. With the addition of Dr. Thompson, the Board has been expanded from 12 to 13 members. Dr. Thompson has also been appointed to serve on the Technology Committee of the Board. In accordance with the requirements of the New York Business Corporation Law, Dr. Thompson will hold office until the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting of the Company.

Dr. Thompson will receive compensation from the Company for his service as a director in accordance with the Company's compensation practices for non-employee directors, as described under the caption "Compensation of Directors" in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed on April 21, 2022.

There is no arrangement or understanding between Dr. Thompson and any other person pursuant to which he was selected as a director.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

/s/ Joseph J. LaRosa

Joseph J. LaRosa
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Date: October 3, 2022

Disclaimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:31:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:33pRegeneron Pharmaceuticals : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
05:17pUS Stocks Rally After ISM Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Jumps
MT
04:27pUS Stocks Start New Quarter Higher as Government Bond Yields, Manufacturing Gauge Drop
MT
04:14pInsider Sell: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
MT
01:23pUS Stocks Advance Midday After ISM Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Advances
MT
11:23aGoldman Sachs Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $970 From $796, Maintain..
MT
09:18aRegeneron - aflibercept 8 mg positive pivotal results in diabetic macular edema and wet..
AQ
07:26aRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07:01aRegeneron Elects Dr. Craig B. Thompson to Board of Directors
PR
09/30Correction to Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Article on Sept. 28
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 824 M - -
Net income 2022 3 884 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73 646 M 73 646 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,77x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 10 715
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 688,87 $
Average target price 756,91 $
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard S. Schleifer Chairman, Co-President & CEO
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl SVP-Preclinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.9.08%73 646
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.04%77 320
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.85%74 255
BIONTECH SE-47.68%32 778
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-39.54%29 044
GENMAB A/S-6.43%21 152