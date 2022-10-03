Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 3, 2022

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

New York

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

000-19034 13-3444607 (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 777 Old Saw Mill River Road , Tarrytown , New York 10591-6707 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (914) 847-7000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2):

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock - par value $0.001 per share REGN NASDAQ Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On October 3, 2022, the board of directors (the "Board") of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") elected Craig B. Thompson, M.D. as a director. With the addition of Dr. Thompson, the Board has been expanded from 12 to 13 members. Dr. Thompson has also been appointed to serve on the Technology Committee of the Board. In accordance with the requirements of the New York Business Corporation Law, Dr. Thompson will hold office until the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting of the Company.

Dr. Thompson will receive compensation from the Company for his service as a director in accordance with the Company's compensation practices for non-employee directors, as described under the caption "Compensation of Directors" in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed on April 21, 2022.

There is no arrangement or understanding between Dr. Thompson and any other person pursuant to which he was selected as a director.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. /s/ Joseph J. LaRosa Joseph J. LaRosa Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Date: October 3, 2022