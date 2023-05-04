Advanced search
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49:44 2023-05-04 am EDT
761.84 USD   -5.15%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : May 2023 Corporate Presentation

05/04/2023
Regeneron Corporate Presentation

M a y 2 0 2 3

This non-promotional presentation contains investigational data as well as forward-looking statements; actual results may vary materially.

Note regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company"), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, "Regeneron's Products") and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, "Regeneron's Product Candidates") and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent® (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo® (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection, Kevzara® (sarilumab) Injection, Evkeeza® (evinacumab), aflibercept 8 mg, pozelimab, odronextamab, itepekimab, fianlimab, garetosmab, linvoseltamab, REGN5713-5714-5715, Regeneron's other oncology programs (including its costimulatory bispecific portfolio), Regeneron's and its collaborators' earlier-stage programs, and the use of human genetics in Regeneron's research programs; the likelihood and timing of achieving any of our anticipated milestones referenced in this presentation; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates in clinical trials; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of our late-stage product candidates and new indications for Regeneron's Products, including without limitation those listed above; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by us and/or our collaborators may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron's Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict our ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary) or recommendations and guidelines from governmental authorities and other third parties on the commercial success of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; our ability to manufacture and manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; the ability of our collaborators, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's Product Candidates; the availability and extent of reimbursement of Regeneron's Products from third-party payors, including private payor healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payors and new policies and procedures adopted by such payors; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; our ability to meet any of our financial projections or guidance, including without limitation capital expenditures, and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license or collaboration agreement, including our agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) on our business; and risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto, other litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations, the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on our business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. These statements are made based on management's current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any such statements. In evaluating such statements, shareholders and potential investors should specifically consider the various factors identified under Part II, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of Regeneron's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This presentation includes or references non-GAAP net income per diluted share and net product sales growth on a constant currency basis for certain of Regeneron's Products, which are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These and other non-GAAP financial measures are computed by excluding certain non-cash and/or other items from the related GAAP financial measure. The Company also includes a non-GAAP adjustment for the estimated income tax effect of reconciling items. The Company makes such adjustments for items the Company does not view as useful in evaluating its operating performance. Management uses this and other non-GAAP measures for planning, budgeting, forecasting, assessing historical performance, and making financial and operational decisions, and also provides forecasts to investors on this basis. Additionally, such non-GAAP measures provide investors with an enhanced understanding of the financial performance of the Company's core business operations. However, there are limitations in the use of such non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude certain expenses that are recurring in nature. Furthermore, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. Any non-GAAP financial measure presented by Regeneron should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation is provided on slide 30.

2

Executing on our

Investing in

Looking ahead

core competencies

Regeneron

to the future

#1 prescribed FDA

approved anti-VEGF

Advancing a

treatment for retinal disease

best-in-class,

diversified

~$2.5B net product sales in 1Q23

pipeline based

on innovation

Now approved for 5 Type 2

and strategic

allergic diseases

partnerships

Positive Phase 3 results in COPD

Emerging portfolio of

immuno-oncology antibodies

Investing

~$4.3B into

R&D in 2023*

Announced

new $3B share

repurchase program

in Feb 2023

(Over $10B shares repurchased since Nov 2019§)

driving new

breakthroughs

and target discovery

~35 therapeutic

candidates in various stages

of clinical development

Acquired full global rights to

Libtayo from Sanofi, strengthening

commitment to oncology

Expanding partnerships with leading companies in new technologies

*Based on midpoint of most recent GAAP R&D guidance. Sanofi records global net product sales of Dupixent.

3 COPD with evidence of Type 2 inflammation. §~$3.1 billion in the aggregate remaining under share repurchase programs as of March 31, 2023. Note: Definitions for all abbreviations and acronyms in this presentation can be found on page 31

Delivering results across the organization

Notable R&D PipelineAdvancements

1Q 2023 Total Revenues

+7% YoY

1Q 2023 Non-GAAP EPS*

$10.09

4

*See reconciliation of non-GAAP measure on slide 30. in collaboration with Alnylam.

• BLA for aflibercept 8 mg in wAMD and DME accepted (PDUFA June 27, 2023)

Aflibercept 8mg

• Regulatory application for aflibercept 8mg submitted for wAMD

and DME in the European Union and Japan

  • Met primary and all key secondary endpoints in Phase 3 BOREAS study in COPD with evidence of Type 2 inflammation

• EC approval for EoE and pediatric AD (6 mos - 5 yrs)

  • sBLA for CSU accepted by FDA (PDUFA October 22, 2023)
  • EC approval for Libtayo in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy 1L NSCLC with ≥1% PD-L1 expression
  • Initiated Phase 1 study for REGN5837 (CD22xCD28) costimulatory bispecific in combination with odronextamab (CD20xCD3) in B-NHL
  • FDA granted Fast Track designation to linvoseltamab (BCMAxCD3) for R/R multiple myeloma
  • Reported positive interim Phase 1 results for ALN-APP

• Initiated Phase 2 study for HSD17B13 siRNA in NASH

This slide contains investigational drug candidates and indications that have not been approved by any regulatory authority.

Meaningful advances across therapeutic areas in 1Q 2023

Ophthalmology

EYLEA (VEGF Trap)

  • FDA approval in Retinopathy of Prematurity

AFLIBERCEPT 8 MG (VEGF Trap)

  • BLA accepted, with priority review voucher (PDUFA June 27, 2023) for wAMD and DME
  • Regulatory applications submitted in EU and Japan

5

*in collaboration with Alnylam.

Immunology

DUPIXENT (anti-IL-4/IL-13)

  • EC approval as first and only treatment indicated for
    Eosinophilic Esophagitis
  • EC approval as first biologic for pediatric (6mos - 5yrs)
    Atopic Dermatitis
  • Met primary and all key secondary endpoints in Phase 3 BOREAS study in Chronic
    Obstructive Pulmonary Disease with evidence of Type 2 inflammation
  • sBLA accepted for Chronic
    Spontaneous Urticaria (PDUFA October 22, 2023)
  • Phase 2/3 study initiated in
    Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis and Phase 2 study initiated in
    Ulcerative Colitis

Oncology

LIBTAYO (anti-PD-1)

  • EC approval in combination with chemotherapy in 1L advanced NSCLC for patients with ≥1% PD-L1 expression
  • Phase 1 study initiated in combination with BioNTech's BNT116 in patients with 1L
    NSCLC

OTHER ONCOLOGY

  • Phase 2/3 study initiated for fianlimab + Libtayo in
    1L advanced NSCLC
  • Phase 1 study initiated for CD22xCD28 in combination with odronextamab in B-NHL

Broader Pipeline

  • Kevzara approved by FDA as first and only biologic for
    Polymyalgia Rheumatica
  • Evkeeza approved by FDA in pediatric HoFH
  • BLA for pozelimab in CHAPLE accepted by FDA (PDUFA August 20, 2023)
  • Reported interim Phase 1 results for ALN-APP* in early onset Alzheimer's
  • Initiated Phase 2 study for HSD17B13 siRNA initiated in Nonalcoholic
    Steatohepatitis

This slide contains investigational drug candidates and indications that have not been approved by any regulatory authority.

Disclaimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 14:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
