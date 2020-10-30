Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Monitoring Committee for Covid-19 Vaccine Recommends Holding Off Enrolling Patients With High Oxygen Requirements

By Dave Sebastian

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said its independent data monitoring committee for its Covid-19 antibody cocktail recommended that the company pause the enrollment of patients requiring high-flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

The committee made the decision based on a potential safety concern and unfavorable risk-benefit profile, Regeneron said Friday.

Regeneron said the committee still recommends the continued enrollment of hospitalized patients who require no or low-flow oxygen and outpatient trial without modification.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 1116ET