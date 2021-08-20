Regeneron Pharmaceuticals On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is currently at $667.34, up $11.71 or 1.79%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 5% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.15%

-- Up 16.14% month-to-date

-- Up 38.13% year-to-date

-- Up 10.21% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 21, 2020), when it closed at $605.49

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 49.38% from its 52 week closing low of $446.73 on March 3, 2021

-- Traded as high as $674.07; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- Up 2.81% at today's intraday high

All data as of 1:48:51 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

