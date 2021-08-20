Regeneron Pharmaceuticals On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is currently at $667.34, up $11.71 or 1.79%
-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)
-- Currently up five of the past six days
-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 5% over this period
-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.15%
-- Up 16.14% month-to-date
-- Up 38.13% year-to-date
-- Up 10.21% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 21, 2020), when it closed at $605.49
-- Would be a new 52 week closing high
-- Up 49.38% from its 52 week closing low of $446.73 on March 3, 2021
-- Traded as high as $674.07; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)
-- Up 2.81% at today's intraday high
All data as of 1:48:51 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-20-21 1409ET