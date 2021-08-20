Log in
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

08/20/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is currently at $667.34, up $11.71 or 1.79%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 5% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.15%

-- Up 16.14% month-to-date

-- Up 38.13% year-to-date

-- Up 10.21% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 21, 2020), when it closed at $605.49

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 49.38% from its 52 week closing low of $446.73 on March 3, 2021

-- Traded as high as $674.07; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- Up 2.81% at today's intraday high

All data as of 1:48:51 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1409ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 971 M - -
Net income 2021 6 121 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68 164 M 68 164 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 9 635
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 655,63 $
Average target price 671,68 $
Spread / Average Target 2,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS35.71%68 164
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.02%89 861
BIONTECH SE307.03%80 139
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.9.56%58 862
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.47%50 599
GENMAB A/S20.54%30 511