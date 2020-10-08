Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Recovering from COVID-19, Trump edges back into spotlight after VP debate

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, still
confined to the White House where he is being treated for
COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate
a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.
Trump is scheduled to appear in his first TV interview since
revealing last Friday he had contracted COVID-19. Fox Business
Network said the interview would air on Thursday after 8 a.m.
(1200 GMT).
Itching to get back out on the campaign trail since leaving
a military hospital on Monday, Trump has called off negotiations
with Congress for a fresh round of stimulus for the ailing
economy and declared in a video that his illness was "a gift
from God."
National opinion polls show Trump trailing Democratic rival
Joe Biden ahead of the November election, with Biden also
showing an advantage in battleground states critical to winning
the Electoral College.
Trump has faced criticism for underestimating the novel
coronavirus, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans and
thrown millions out of work. Even since revealing his own
illness on Friday, Trump has downplayed the respiratory
disease's dangers and been censured by social media platforms
for spreading misinformation about it.
"I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This
was a blessing in disguise," Trump said in the video posted to
his Twitter account on Wednesday, adding his use of an
experimental medication from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
had allowed him to experience first-hand how effective
it could be.
He vowed to make the treatment available free of charge, but
did not say how he would do that or who would pay the cost of
the treatments. The United States is currently reporting more
than 44,000 new COVID-19 infections each day.
Trump himself has not been seen in public since he flew by
helicopter on Monday from Walter Reed Military Medical Center
outside Washington to the White House in a made-for-TV
spectacle.
'GREATEST FAILURE'
Despite his illness, Trump has been looking for ways to get
his election message out and cut into Biden's lead in
battleground states, advisers said.
A speech to senior voters is being contemplated for
Thursday, they said.
Trump has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours,
his doctor, Sean Conley, said in a statement on Wednesday
"He's now been fever-free for more than four days,
symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed, nor
received, any supplemental oxygen since initial
hospitalization," Conley said.
Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, and Democratic vice
presidential nominee Kamala Harris debated on Wednesday night in
Salt Lake City, their only matchup ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest
failure of any presidential administration in the history of our
country," Harris said.
A wave of infections at the White House among Trump's top
lieutenants and press aides has left the West Wing struggling to
find its footing. At least 19 people close to Trump have tested
positive.
Trump has depicted himself as a man who vanquished the
disease and emerged stronger, telling Americans not to be afraid
of COVID-19. Harris faulted him for failing to be honest with
the American people about the risks posed by virus.
The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted from Friday to
Tuesday, found that 56% of U.S. adults disapproved of Trump's
handling of the coronavirus, with just 38% approving. Two-thirds
said they believed he could have avoided becoming sick if he had
taken the disease seriously, rather than eschewing face
coverings and social-distancing guidelines.
In a withering editorial, the New England Journal of https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2029812Medicine
accused the federal government of an astonishing degree of
failure over the COVID-19 crisis that "turned it into a
tragedy."
In his video address, Trump repeatedly stressed how well he
felt so far in his recovery from COVID-19. His doctors have
provided only limited details about his condition.
The video's release followed White House assurances that the
74-year-old president was back at the Oval Office on Wednesday,
getting briefed about economic stimulus talks and Hurricane
Delta.
