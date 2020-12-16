Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : U.S. hospitals try 'MAb squads,' infusion sites to boost use of COVID-19 antibody drugs

Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. hospitals have been slow to embrace
COVID-19 antibody drugs from Eli Lilly and Co and
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc that have been authorized
to reduce the risk of hospitalization, U.S. officials said on
Wednesday.
Demand for the therapies, which are given as a one-time
intravenous infusion, has been "disappointing," and hospitals
should be using them more, Operation Warp Speed chief advisor
Dr. Moncef Slaoui said on a conference call. The government
program is distributing and allocating the drugs.
Healthcare systems say they have been slow to ramp up use of
the antibodies due to extra levels of complexity during the
pandemic - including requirements for quick diagnosis times and
the need to isolate infectious patients.
Utah's Intermountain Healthcare said it has trained a
special team, known as “the MAb Squad," who contact high-risk
patients as soon as their test results are positive to connect
them with treatment at infusion centers across the state.
Lilly's bamlanivimab and Regeneron's combination of
casirivimab and imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies, known as
MAbs in medical shorthand, manufactured copies of proteins
produced by the body to fight coronavirus infection.
Both treatments have U.S. emergency use authorization for
newly-diagnosed, non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at risk of
becoming severely ill due to age or underlying health
conditions.
The Regeneron cocktail was among the medicines used to treat
U.S. President Donald Trump when he contracted COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has so far
delivered over 250,000 doses of the drugs to states and
territories. The latest weekly statistics from HHS show that
only 21% of delivered drug was used to treat patients,
Michael Ganio, senior director of pharmacy practice and quality
at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, told
Reuters.
He said that number is rising as hospitals open dedicated
infusion centers - some in conference rooms and auditoriums. HHS
plans to set up a website where a user can type in a zip code
and find a nearby site able to administer an infusion.
"We are using quite a bit. We've treated over 300 patients
so far with bamlanivimab," said Katherine Perez, infectious
disease pharmacist at Houston Methodist.
Perez said Houston Methodist is mainly using bamlanivimab as
Regeneron's drug is still being distributed using material from
clinical trials, requiring pharmacies to mix several vials.
"Sometimes it takes eight vials to get one dose," she said.
Despite emergency use authorizations for both antibody
drugs, the National Institutes of Health and the Infectious
Diseases Society of America recommend against their routine use,
saying that the benefits are uncertain.
Dr. Brandon Webb, infectious disease physician at
Intermountain, said the health system is working with
researchers to gather real-world data on how well the drugs
appear to be working.
Slaoui said the U.S. is still discussing procuring
additional antibody doses from both Lilly and Regeneron.
The U.S. has so far paid $1,250 per dose for 950,000 doses
of Lilly's bamlanivimab and purchased 300,000 doses of
Regeneron's antibody cocktail.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley
Editing by Bill Berkrot and Aurora Ellis)