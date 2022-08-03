Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is currently at $619.17, up $44.21 or 7.69%

--Would be highest close since July 8, 2022, when it closed at $621.57

--On pace for largest percent increase since June 19, 2020, when it rose 7.8%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 1.96% year-to-date

--Down 16.2% from its all-time closing high of $738.84 on April 8, 2022

--Up 6.58% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2021), when it closed at $580.95

--Down 16.2% from its 52-week closing high of $738.84 on April 8, 2022

--Up 13.93% from its 52-week closing low of $543.48 on Oct. 18, 2021

--Traded as high as $619.21; highest intraday level since July 12, 2022, when it hit $620.00

--Up 7.7% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 5, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.77%

--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Third best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:45:36 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1102ET