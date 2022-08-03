Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is currently at $619.17, up $44.21 or 7.69%
--Would be highest close since July 8, 2022, when it closed at $621.57
--On pace for largest percent increase since June 19, 2020, when it rose 7.8%
--Snaps a four day losing streak
--Down 1.96% year-to-date
--Down 16.2% from its all-time closing high of $738.84 on April 8, 2022
--Up 6.58% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2021), when it closed at $580.95
--Down 16.2% from its 52-week closing high of $738.84 on April 8, 2022
--Up 13.93% from its 52-week closing low of $543.48 on Oct. 18, 2021
--Traded as high as $619.21; highest intraday level since July 12, 2022, when it hit $620.00
--Up 7.7% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 5, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.77%
--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today
--Third best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 10:45:36 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-03-22 1102ET