Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-08-03 am EDT
617.40 USD   +7.38%
11:03aRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:56aUS STOCKS-Strong earnings lift Wall Street ahead of services activity data
RE
08:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A couple of hopes dashed
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is currently at $619.17, up $44.21 or 7.69%


--Would be highest close since July 8, 2022, when it closed at $621.57

--On pace for largest percent increase since June 19, 2020, when it rose 7.8%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 1.96% year-to-date

--Down 16.2% from its all-time closing high of $738.84 on April 8, 2022

--Up 6.58% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2021), when it closed at $580.95

--Down 16.2% from its 52-week closing high of $738.84 on April 8, 2022

--Up 13.93% from its 52-week closing low of $543.48 on Oct. 18, 2021

--Traded as high as $619.21; highest intraday level since July 12, 2022, when it hit $620.00

--Up 7.7% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 5, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.77%

--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Third best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:45:36 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1102ET

All news about REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
11:03aRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2..
DJ
09:56aUS STOCKS-Strong earnings lift Wall Street ahead of services activity data
RE
08:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A couple of hopes dashed
MS
08:39aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation August 2022
PU
07:23aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
07:18aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results - ..
PU
07:09aRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
06:48aREGENERON : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:41aEarnings Flash (REGN) REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS Posts Q2 Revenue $2.86B
MT
06:40aEarnings Flash (REGN) REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS Posts Q2 EPS $9.77
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 762 M - -
Net income 2022 3 988 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61 950 M 61 950 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 10 492
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 574,96 $
Average target price 674,05 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard S. Schleifer Chairman, Co-President & CEO
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl SVP-Preclinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-8.96%61 950
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.00%74 682
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.69%70 041
BIONTECH SE-35.70%40 285
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-22.40%39 491
GENMAB A/S-3.42%22 738