Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Announces Investor Conference Presentations

04/23/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast management participation as follows:

  • Bank of America Securities Virtual Health Care Conference at 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

  • RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The sessions may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at https://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations.  Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations 
Justin Holko 
914.847.7786 
justin.holko@regeneron.com 

                    

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-announces-investor-conference-presentations-301275830.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
