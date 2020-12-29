Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : says its COVID-19 antibody therapy showed promise in hospitalized patients

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
said on Tuesday initial data from an ongoing study of its
experimental antibody cocktail for use in some hospitalized
COVID-19 patients show the therapy was sufficiently effective to
warrant continuing the trial.
The company is testing the therapy, a combination of two
antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, in hospitalized patients
requiring low-flow oxygen.
The drugmaker said in September the cocktail reduced viral
levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19
patients.
Study participants included those who produced an effective
immune response on their own (seropositive), and those whose
immune response was not yet adequate (seronegative).
Seronegative patients treated with the antibody cocktail had
a lower risk of death or needing mechanical ventilation, the
company said. (http://bit.ly/3pA1AsI)
Based on these results, the company said an ongoing
late-stage study in hospitalized patients will continue.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month issued
emergency use authorization for the antibody therapy for use in
mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who are not currently
hospitalized.
