REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS (REGN)

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
Regeneron : Positive Initial Results From Covid-19 Treatment Published in NEJM

12/17/2020 | 05:53pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Thursday data from a clinical trial of its antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab in non-hospitalized patients with Covid-19, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed the treatment "effectively reduced viral load and the need for medically-attended visits."

The data came from an ongoing seamless Phase 1/2/3 trial of the treatment, the company said.

David Weinreich, SVP and Head of Global Clinical Development at Regeneron and lead author of the publication, said "The peer-reviewed NEJM publication of our first set of clinical data in recently infected Covid-19 patients showed that casirivimab and imdevimab effectively reduced viral load and the need for medically-attended visits, with the greatest benefit in patients who had not yet mounted their own effective immune response or had high viral load at baseline."

George D. Yancopoulos, the company's President and Chief Scientific Officer, said "These follow-on data provided the first definitive prospective evidence demonstrating anti-viral activity for a treatment regimen now available for Covid-19, and also further documented the ability of this treatment to decrease the need for further medical attention."

He also said "We are continuing to evaluate our antibody cocktail in this outpatient setting, as well as in late-stage trials in hospitalized patients and for prevention of infection, and will continue to share our findings as quickly as possible."

The company said it previously announced the initial results featured in the publication from the Phase 1/2 portion of the trial that enrolled 275 patients.

-Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-20 1752ET

