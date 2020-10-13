Regeneron, Sanofi : Dupixent Meets Endpoints in Severe Asthma Attacks in Children

By Colin Kellaher

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA on Tuesday said a pivotal phase 3 study of the eczema drug Dupixent met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in children ages six to 11 years old with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma.

The companies said Dupixent added to standard of care significantly reduced severe asthma attacks by up to 65% over one year compared to a placebo, adding that significant and rapid improvement in lung function was seen within two weeks and sustained for up to 52 weeks.

Regeneron and Sanofi said they plan to file for U.S. and European regulatory approval in the indication by the first quarter of next year.

Regeneron, of Tarrytown, N.Y., created Dupixent and markets it jointly in the U.S. with France's Sanofi under a 2007 collaboration agreement. Sanofi markets the product internationally.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0622ET