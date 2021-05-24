Log in
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
  Report
Regeneron, Sanofi Get CHMP Backing for Expanded Libtayo Use

05/24/2021 | 06:14am EDT
By Colin Kellaher

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA Monday said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended expanded approval of Libtayo as monotherapy in a pair of advanced cancers.

The companies said the recommendations cover Libtayo for the first-line treatment of adults with non-small cell lung cancer expressing PD-L1 in >=50% of tumor cells with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 aberrations and for adults with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor.

Regeneron, of Tarrytown, N.Y., and France's Sanofi are jointly developing and commercializing Libtayo under a global collaboration agreement.

The European Commission, which generally follows the CHMP's advice, is expected to make a decision on both indications in the coming months, the companies said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 0613ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -1.26% 506.72 Delayed Quote.4.89%
SANOFI 0.03% 88.27 Real-time Quote.12.11%
