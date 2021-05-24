Regeneron, Sanofi Get CHMP Backing for Expanded Libtayo Use

By Colin Kellaher

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA Monday said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended expanded approval of Libtayo as monotherapy in a pair of advanced cancers.

The companies said the recommendations cover Libtayo for the first-line treatment of adults with non-small cell lung cancer expressing PD-L1 in >=50% of tumor cells with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 aberrations and for adults with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor.

Regeneron, of Tarrytown, N.Y., and France's Sanofi are jointly developing and commercializing Libtayo under a global collaboration agreement.

The European Commission, which generally follows the CHMP's advice, is expected to make a decision on both indications in the coming months, the companies said.

