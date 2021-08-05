Regeneron, Sanofi : Libtayo Phase 3 Study Meets Primary Endpoint

By Colin Kellaher

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA on Thursday said a Phase 3 study of their anti-PD-1 cancer drug Libtayo met its overall-survival primary endpoint in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, prompting the companies to end the trial early.

The companies said adding Libtayo to platinum-doublet chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone in the study, which enrolled patients with metastatic or locally advanced disease and tumors with either squamous or non-squamous histology and across all PD-L1 expression levels.

Libtayo combined with chemotherapy increased median overall survival to 22 months from 13 months, leading to a 29% reduction in the risk of death, the companies said.

Regeneron and Sanofi said the decision to stop the trial early is based on a recommendation by the study's independent data monitoring committee during a protocol-specified interim analysis, adding that the study data will form the basis of regulatory submissions in the U.S. and European Union.

Regeneron, of Tarrytown, N.Y., and France's Sanofi are jointly developing and commercializing Libtayo under a global collaboration agreement.

