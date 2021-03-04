Log in
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
Regeneron, Sanofi : FDA to Review Dupixent for Asthma Attacks in Children

03/04/2021 | 06:12am EST
By Colin Kellaher

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted their application for expanded approval of Dupixent as an add-on treatment for children ages six to 11 with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma.

The companies said the agency set a target action of Oct. 21 for a decision, adding that they plan to file for European Union approval in the same age group by the end of the month.

The blockbuster eczema drug is already approved as an add-on treatment for patients ages 12 and older with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma with elevated eosinophils or oral corticosteroid dependent asthma.

Regeneron, of Tarrytown, N.Y., created Dupixent and markets it jointly in the U.S. with France's Sanofi under a 2007 collaboration agreement. Sanofi markets the product internationally.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-21 0611ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -1.79% 446.73 End-of-day quote.-5.85%
SANOFI 1.34% 76.36 End-of-day quote.-4.26%
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
