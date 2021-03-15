Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    REGN

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneron, Sanofi : Positive Libtayo Phase 3 Study in Advanced Cervical Cancer

03/15/2021 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA on Monday said they are stopping a Phase 3 study of their anti-PD-1 cancer drug Libtayo early due to positive results in advanced cervical cancer.

The companies said Libtayo is the first immunotherapy to show improved overall survival in patients with cervical cancer, reducing the risk of death by 31% compared to chemotherapy.

Regeneron and Sanofi said the trial, which is investigating Libtayo monotherapy compared with chemotherapy in patients previously treated with chemotherapy whose cervical cancer is recurrent or metastatic, will be stopped early based on a recommendation by the independent data monitoring committee, adding that data from the study will form the basis of regulatory submissions this year.

Regeneron, of Tarrytown, N.Y., and France's Sanofi are jointly developing and commercializing Libtayo under a global collaboration agreement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February approved the expanded use of Libtayo to include the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have with programmed death-ligand 1, or PD-L1, expression of at least 50%. The drug also is approved for some patients with basal cell carcinoma and advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-21 0626ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 0.32% 471.46 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
SANOFI 1.31% 80.97 Real-time Quote.1.55%
All news about REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
06:26aREGENERON, SANOFI  : Positive Libtayo Phase 3 Study in Advanced Cervical Cancer
DJ
03:49aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS  : Sanofi Stop Phase 3 Trial of Libtayo in Advanced Ce..
MT
02:01aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS  : Phase 3 Trial of Libtayo® (cemiplimab) Monotherapy ..
PR
03/10GLAXOSMITHKLINE  : Covid-19 Antibody Drug Effective in Study, GlaxoSmithKline an..
DJ
03/10Vir, GSK to seek emergency use clearance for COVID-19 antibody therapy
RE
03/05EU regulator advises on use of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail
RE
03/05REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS  : - fda accepts dupixent for review in children with ..
AQ
03/04REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS  : Sanofi's Supplemental Biologics License Application..
MT
03/04REGENERON, SANOFI  : FDA to Review Dupixent for Asthma Attacks in Children
DJ
03/04REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS  : FDA Accepts Dupixent® (dupilumab) for Review in Chi..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 991 M - -
Net income 2021 4 895 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49 100 M 49 100 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 9 123
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 635,67 $
Last Close Price 471,46 $
Spread / Highest target 68,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.41%49 100
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.66%77 356
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.31%55 717
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.80%52 143
BEIGENE, LTD.24.50%29 468
BIONTECH SE26.69%24 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ