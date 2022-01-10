Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneron's Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail Had 2021 U.S. Sales Near $6 Billion

01/10/2022 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Matt Grossman

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s antibody cocktail for treating Covid-19 generated sales of about $5.82 billion in the U.S. in 2021, Regeneron estimated on Monday.

The Tarrytown, N.Y.-based pharmaceutical company said the preliminary sales figure was based on unaudited fourth-quarter sales of about $2.29 billion for the therapy. Regeneron released the estimate ahead of its appearance at an industry conference later Monday.

Regeneron also estimated that its Eylea injection, used to treat age-related macular degeneration and other eye conditions, accounted for U.S. sales of about $5.79 billion. In the fourth quarter, Eylea sales were about $1.54 billion, Regeneron said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 0639ET

All news about REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
06:39aRegeneron's Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail Had 2021 U.S. Sales Near $6 Billion
DJ
06:05aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
01/07Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Strike Commercialization Deal for ..
MT
01/07Regeneron, Ultragenyx Ink International Deal on Cholesterol Drug Evkeeza
DJ
01/07Regeneron and Ultragenyx Collaborate to Commercialize Evkeeza® (evinacumab) Outside the..
PR
01/07Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Announce a License a..
CI
01/05BofA Securities Downgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Underperform From Neutral
MT
01/03Bernstein Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Outperform From Market Perform; Price T..
MT
2021COVID-19 Vaccine Names May Face 'Volatile' 2022, Oppenheimer Says
MT
2021Swiss Health Regulator OKs Roche's Ronapreve Antibody Combination For COVID-19
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 447 M - -
Net income 2021 7 914 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 63 123 M 63 123 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 9 766
Free-Float -
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 603,73 $
Average target price 705,74 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.40%63 123
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-1.86%89 387
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED1.02%56 406
BIONTECH SE-17.83%51 164
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-8.18%49 652
GENMAB A/S-9.81%23 665