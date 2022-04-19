Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
723.20 USD   -1.34%
07:33aRegeneron to Buy Checkmate Pharmaceuticals for About $250 Million
DJ
07:26aRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Agrees to Buy Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in $250 Million All-Cash Deal
MT
07:02aSpringWorks Therapeutics, Regeneron Collaborate to Test Multiple Myeloma Combination Therapy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneron to Buy Checkmate Pharmaceuticals for About $250 Million

04/19/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Tuesday said it agreed to buy clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. for about $250 million in a deal that bolsters Regeneron's portfolio of diverse and combinable immuno-oncology candidates.

Regeneron said it will pay $10.50 a share in cash for Checkmate, more than four times Monday's closing price of $2.41 for the Cambridge, Mass., company.

Regeneron said Checkmate's lead investigational asset, vidutolimod, is currently being studied in combination with other agents for melanoma, nonmelanoma skin cancers, and head and neck cancer.

The Tarrytown, N.Y., biotechnology company said it expects to complete the acquisition around the middle of the year.

Trading in shares of Checkmate was halted premarket Tuesday.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 0732ET

All news about REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:33aRegeneron to Buy Checkmate Pharmaceuticals for About $250 Million
DJ
07:26aRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Agrees to Buy Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in $250 Million All-C..
MT
07:02aSpringWorks Therapeutics, Regeneron Collaborate to Test Multiple Myeloma Combination Th..
MT
04/15FDA Accepts Regeneron And Sanofi's DUPIXENT (Dupilumab) SBLA For Priority Review
AQ
04/14Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Biologics License Application Review for COVID-19 Treatment ..
MT
04/14U.S. FDA delays decision on Regeneron/Roche COVID antibody therapy
RE
04/14U.S. FDA Extends Review of Biologics License Application for REGEN-COV® (casirivimab an..
PR
04/14Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces U.S. FDA Extends Review of Biologics License ..
CI
04/14FDA Extends Review of Regeneron's REGEN-COV Covid-19 Drug
DJ
04/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The confusion over inflation
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 805 M - -
Net income 2022 4 443 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76 977 M 76 977 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 10 368
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 723,20 $
Average target price 685,15 $
Spread / Average Target -5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard S. Schleifer Chairman, Co-President & CEO
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl SVP-Preclinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.52%76 977
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.19%77 331
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS28.87%72 043
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-9.68%49 025
BIONTECH SE-38.10%38 699
GENMAB A/S-2.85%24 250