Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55 2023-01-03 pm EST
722.10 USD   +0.08%
04:02pRegeneron to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 3, 2023
GL
04:02pRegeneron to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 3, 2023
GL
2022Insider Sell: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneron to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 3, 2023

01/03/2023 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results on Friday, February 3, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information
Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the ’Investors and Media’ page of Regeneron’s website at https://investor.regeneron.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Ryan Crowe
914.847.8790
ryan.crowe@regeneron.com

Corporate Communications
Alexandra Bowie
914.847.3407
alexandra.bowie@regeneron.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:02pRegeneron to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results a..
GL
04:02pRegeneron to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results a..
GL
2022Insider Sell: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
MT
2022Regeneron Says Libtayo Approved in Japan for Cervical Cancer
MT
2022Japan Grants Marketing, Manufacturing Authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Libt..
MT
2022Libtayo® (cemiplimab) Approved in Japan for Advanced or Recurrent Cervical Cancer
PR
2022Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Libtayo Receives Approval in Japan for Advanc..
CI
2022Regeneron, Sanofi Say Dupixent Shows Improvements in Signs, Symptoms of Eosinophilic Es..
MT
2022Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announce Positive Dupixent® (dupilumab) Phas..
CI
2022Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 925 M - -
Net income 2022 4 225 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77 057 M 77 057 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 10 915
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 721,49 $
Average target price 795,44 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard S. Schleifer Chairman, Co-President & CEO
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl SVP-Preclinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%77 057
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%74 127
BIONTECH SE0.00%36 506
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.85%34 292
GENMAB A/S2.04%28 098
BEIGENE, LTD.0.00%22 843