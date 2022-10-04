Advanced search
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
10-04-2022
739.59 USD   +0.61%
Regeneron to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 3, 2022
PR
10/03Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
10/03US Stocks Rally After ISM Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Jumps
MT
Regeneron to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 3, 2022

10/04/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information 
Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the 'Investors and Media' page of Regeneron's website at https://investor.regeneron.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information: 
Investor Relations 
Ryan Crowe
914.847.8790 
ryan.crowe@regeneron.com

Corporate Communications
Christina Chan
914.847.8827 
christina.chan@regeneron.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-and-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-november-3-2022-301640263.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


