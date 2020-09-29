Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    REGN

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Continues Investigating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty - REGN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:42pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGN) breached their fiduciary duties to Regeneron and its shareholders.  If you are a Regeneron shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Regeneron's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Regeneron in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Regeneron, and whether Regeneron has suffered damages as a result.

In January 2017, Regeneron received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts regarding violations of federal anti-kickbacks statutes concerning use of patient-assistance funds to encourage doctors to prescribe certain of Regeneron's drugs over less-expensive competitors. 

In September 2019, Regeneron received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice pursuant to the federal False Claims Act investigating separate violations of federal anti-kickback statutes.

On June 24, 2020, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts filed suit against Regeneron, claiming violations of federal anti-kickback statutes.

What You Can Do

If you are a Regeneron shareholder, you may have legal claims against Regeneron's directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Ohio, and Virginia.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP 
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, NY, New York 10169
(844) 818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-continues-investigating-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-incs-directors-and-officers-for-breach-of-fiduciary-duty--regn-301140129.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
12:42pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Continues Investigating Regeneron Pharmaceuti..
PR
09/21REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Late-breaking ESMO Presentation Shows Libtayo® (cemi..
PR
09/18REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Positive Pivotal Data for Libtayo® (cemiplimab) Mono..
PR
09/17South Korea approves Phase 2/3 trials of Celltrion COVID-19 antibody drug
RE
09/15REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Roche exec says COVID-hit health systems at 'more or..
RE
09/15REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : RECOVERY COVID-19 Phase 3 Trial to Evaluate Regenero..
AQ
09/15REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Grants Dupixent Breakthrough Therapy Designation..
AQ
09/14REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : RECOVERY trial will evaluate REGN-COV2 investigation..
AQ
09/14Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients Recovered Faster With Arthritis Drug
DJ
09/14Regeneron's antibody drug added to UK Recovery trial of COVID treatments
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group