Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. specializes in research, development, producing, and selling drugs used in treating ophthalmologic and inflammatory diseases and cancers. Net sales break down by type of revenue as follows: - revenues from product sales (56.6%); - revenues from collaboration agreements (40.4%): collaboration with Sanofi (58.1% of revenues), Bayer (29.1%) and Roche (12.8%); - other (3%): primarily revenues from sales of technology licenses and subcontracted research services. At the end of 2022, the group had a portfolio of approximately 35 products in clinical development.

