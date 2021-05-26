U.S. FDA gives emergency use approval for GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug

May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
gave an emergency use authorization to the antibody treatment
developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline
for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12
years and older.
The antibody drug, Sotrovimab, is not authorized for
patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen
therapy, the health regulator said on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3uorQZ8)
Sotrovimab belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal
antibodies, which mimic natural antibodies that the body
generates to fight off infection.
The antibody treatment will be available for COVID-19
patients in the coming weeks, GSK and Vir said, adding that they
plan to submit a marketing application to the FDA in the second
half of 2021.
Similar COVID-19 therapies by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
and Eli Lilly have been authorized for
emergency use in the United States.
The European Union's drug regulator last week backed the use
of Sotrovimab for COVID-19 patients who were at risk of severe
disease and do not need supplemental oxygen.
