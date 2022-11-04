Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:31 2022-11-04 pm EDT
729.49 USD   -1.24%
02:08pU.S. Supreme Court to hear Amgen bid to revive cholesterol drug patents
RE
01:32pU.S. Supreme Court to hear Amgen bid to revive Repatha patents
RE
12:14pSVB Leerink Adjusts Price Target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $770 From $756, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Amgen bid to revive cholesterol drug patents

11/04/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Amgen sign at the company's office in South San Francisco

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Amgen Inc's bid to revive patents on its cholesterol drug Repatha that were invalidated due to a legal challenge by rivals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA.

The justices took up Amgen's appeal of the lower court ruling that threw out the Repatha patents. Amgen and other drugmakers have called the case a test of their ability to earn and defend patents for important drugs.

Amgen first sued Regeneron and Sanofi in 2014 over their rival drug Praluent, which works by a similar mechanism as Repatha. The two monoclonal antibody drugs won U.S. approval weeks apart in 2015.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen sold more than $1.1 billion worth of Repatha worldwide last year.

The two drugs, which lower "bad" LDL cholesterol by blocking a protein called PCSK9 that prevents its removal from the blood, can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in people with heart disease.

Amgen sued French drugmaker Sanofi and Tarrytown, New York-based partner Regeneron shortly after they sought regulatory approval for Praluent.

Regeneron sold $170 million worth of Praluent in the United States last year, and Sanofi sold over $200 million worth in the rest of the world.

A Delaware judge in 2019 threw out a jury verdict in favor of Amgen after finding the patents invalid. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which focuses on patent law, agreed with the lower court last year, finding that the patents failed to tell an ordinary person how to recreate the antibodies without "undue experimentation."

Amgen told the Supreme Court that the type of patent "genus claims" the Federal Circuit invalidated are common in the pharmaceutical industry, and that the ruling's impact was "devastating, particularly for critical biotech and pharmaceutical innovations."

A brief filed in support of Amgen by companies including Biogen Inc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co and Merck & Co said the Federal Circuit's decision would "slow the pace of research and development and hinder innovation, to the detriment of patients and the public at large."

The Biden administration said in a September court brief that the high court should decline to review the case. (Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington and Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Will Dunham and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -0.36% 264.88 Delayed Quote.18.18%
BIOGEN INC. -0.30% 279.34 Delayed Quote.16.81%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -1.31% 728.93 Delayed Quote.16.97%
SANOFI 0.55% 87.88 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
Analyst Recommendations on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 951 M - -
Net income 2022 4 244 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 78 971 M 78 971 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,16x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 10 368
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 738,68 $
Average target price 793,82 $
Spread / Average Target 7,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard S. Schleifer Chairman, Co-President & CEO
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl SVP-Preclinical Development
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.97%78 971