U.S. Supreme Court to hear Amgen bid to revive cholesterol drug patents

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday agreed to hear Amgen Inc's bid to revive patents
on its cholesterol drug Repatha that were invalidated due to a
legal challenge by rivals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Sanofi SA.
The justices took up Amgen's appeal of the lower court
ruling that threw out the Repatha patents. Amgen and other
drugmakers have called the case a test of their ability to earn
and defend patents for important drugs.
Amgen first sued Regeneron and Sanofi in 2014 over their
rival drug Praluent, which works by a similar mechanism as
Repatha. The two monoclonal antibody drugs won U.S. approval
weeks apart in 2015.
The companies did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen sold more than $1.1
billion worth of Repatha worldwide last year.
The two drugs, which lower "bad" LDL cholesterol by blocking
a protein called PCSK9 that prevents its removal from the blood,
can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in people with
heart disease.
Amgen sued French drugmaker Sanofi and Tarrytown, New
York-based partner Regeneron shortly after they sought
regulatory approval for Praluent.
Regeneron sold $170 million worth of Praluent in the United
States last year, and Sanofi sold over $200 million worth in the
rest of the world.
A Delaware judge in 2019 threw out a jury verdict in favor
of Amgen after finding the patents invalid. The U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which focuses on patent law,
agreed with the lower court last year, finding that the patents
failed to tell an ordinary person how to recreate the antibodies
without "undue experimentation."
Amgen told the Supreme Court that the type of patent "genus
claims" the Federal Circuit invalidated are common in the
pharmaceutical industry, and that the ruling's impact was
"devastating, particularly for critical biotech and
pharmaceutical innovations."
A brief filed in support of Amgen by companies including
Biogen Inc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co and Merck &
Co said the Federal Circuit's decision would "slow the
pace of research and development and hinder innovation, to the
detriment of patients and the public at large."
The Biden administration said in a September court brief
that the high court should decline to review the case.
(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington and Nate Raymond in
Boston; editing by Will Dunham and Bill Berkrot)