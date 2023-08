Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Friday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' drug to treat a rare blood disease, the company said.

The drug, Veopoz, is the first treatment to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for patients suffering from the life-threatening CHAPLE disease.

