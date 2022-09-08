Wall St struggles for direction after hawkish remarks from Fed's Powell

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock

* Powell reaffirms hawkish stance
* Weekly jobless claims fall to 3-month low
* Regeneron soars on positive trial update
* Indexes: Dow up 0.06%, S&P inches up 0.06%, Nasdaq off
0.19%
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks struggled for direction on
Thursday as investors digested hawkish remarks from Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers that cemented
bets of a large interest rate hike later this month.
Powell said the central bank is "strongly committed" to
bringing inflation down and needs to keep going until it gets
the job done.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans joined his fellow
policymakers in saying that reining in inflation is "job one."
Investors are also awaiting the U.S. August inflation report
next week for fresh clues on whether the Federal Reserve will
hike rates by half or three-quarters of a percentage point at
the next policy meeting due Sept. 20-21.
"I don't see a lot to get in the Fed's way of hiking by
another 75 basis points," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment
strategist at Allspring Global Investments.
"If we had a big move lower with the inflation print next
week ... it's probably going to be a baby step in the right
direction and not a giant leap towards the 2% inflation goal."
Money market traders see nearly 90% odds that the Fed will
hikes rates by 75 basis points at this month's meeting.
Worries over aggressive monetary tightening across the globe
stalled equity markets on Thursday after the European Central
Bank hiked interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points
and signaled further hikes.
Meanwhile, data showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a three-month
low, underscoring the robustness of the labor market even as the
Fed raises interest rates.
With increasing odds of another outsized rate hike, the
rate-sensitive S&P 500 bank index rose 2.4%.
The healthcare sector was boosted by news that
Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc's anti-blindness treatment
Eylea was shown to work as well when given at a higher dose at a
longer interval between injections. The drugmaker's shares
jumped 18.9%.
Wall Street's main indexes climbed the most in about a month
on Wednesday as bond yields retreated after a recent surge that
was driven by expectations of higher interest rates. Still, the
benchmark S&P 500 remains nearly 8% away from its August
peak and is down about 17% year-to-date.
At 12:54 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 17.93 points, or 0.06%, at 31,599.21, the S&P 500
was up 2.28 points, or 0.06%, at 3,982.15, while the Nasdaq
Composite was down 22.57 points, or 0.19%, at 11,769.33.
GameStop Corp gained 3.9% after the video game
retailer reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc fell 10.5% after the
apparel maker missed second-quarter profit estimates and said it
would pause quarterly dividend as it fortifies its finances
against a hit from inflation.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.04-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and 1.06-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and eight new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 125 new lows.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Ankika Biswas and Anisha Sircar
in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and
Vinay Dwivedi)