Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(REGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:46 2022-09-08 pm EDT
709.48 USD   +18.95%
01:32pWall St struggles for direction after hawkish remarks from Fed's Powell
RE
01:12pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Give up Gains While Treasury Yields Rise as Powell Reinforces Resolve to Continue Fighting Inflation
MT
01:11pEquities Surrender Gains as Powell Reinforces Resolve to Continue Fighting Inflation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St struggles for direction after hawkish remarks from Fed's Powell

09/08/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Powell reaffirms hawkish stance

* Weekly jobless claims fall to 3-month low

* Regeneron soars on positive trial update

* Indexes: Dow up 0.06%, S&P inches up 0.06%, Nasdaq off 0.19%

Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks struggled for direction on Thursday as investors digested hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers that cemented bets of a large interest rate hike later this month.

Powell said the central bank is "strongly committed" to bringing inflation down and needs to keep going until it gets the job done.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans joined his fellow policymakers in saying that reining in inflation is "job one."

Investors are also awaiting the U.S. August inflation report next week for fresh clues on whether the Federal Reserve will hike rates by half or three-quarters of a percentage point at the next policy meeting due Sept. 20-21.

"I don't see a lot to get in the Fed's way of hiking by another 75 basis points," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

"If we had a big move lower with the inflation print next week ... it's probably going to be a baby step in the right direction and not a giant leap towards the 2% inflation goal."

Money market traders see nearly 90% odds that the Fed will hikes rates by 75 basis points at this month's meeting.

Worries over aggressive monetary tightening across the globe stalled equity markets on Thursday after the European Central Bank hiked interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points and signaled further hikes.

Meanwhile, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a three-month low, underscoring the robustness of the labor market even as the Fed raises interest rates.

With increasing odds of another outsized rate hike, the rate-sensitive S&P 500 bank index rose 2.4%.

The healthcare sector was boosted by news that Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc's anti-blindness treatment Eylea was shown to work as well when given at a higher dose at a longer interval between injections. The drugmaker's shares jumped 18.9%.

Wall Street's main indexes climbed the most in about a month on Wednesday as bond yields retreated after a recent surge that was driven by expectations of higher interest rates. Still, the benchmark S&P 500 remains nearly 8% away from its August peak and is down about 17% year-to-date.

At 12:54 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 17.93 points, or 0.06%, at 31,599.21, the S&P 500 was up 2.28 points, or 0.06%, at 3,982.15, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 22.57 points, or 0.19%, at 11,769.33.

GameStop Corp gained 3.9% after the video game retailer reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc fell 10.5% after the apparel maker missed second-quarter profit estimates and said it would pause quarterly dividend as it fortifies its finances against a hit from inflation.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.06-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 125 new lows.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Ankika Biswas and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
All news about REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
01:32pWall St struggles for direction after hawkish remarks from Fed's Powell
RE
01:12pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Give up Gains While Treasury Yields Rise as Powell Reinforces Re..
MT
01:11pEquities Surrender Gains as Powell Reinforces Resolve to Continue Fighting Inflation
MT
12:45pEvercore ISI Adjusts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $660 from $635, Maintai..
MT
12:44pTruist Securities Adjusts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $790 from $718, Ma..
MT
11:00aTRANSCRIPT : Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents at 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Confe..
CI
10:46aRegeneron Says Aflibercept 8 mg for Diabetic Macular Edema and wAMD Met Primary Endpoin..
MT
10:40aRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Up Over 15%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April..
DJ
08:52aRegeneron Shares Soar on Positive Trial News
DJ
08:04aRegeneron Says Retinal Treatment Trials Met Primary Endpoints
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 794 M - -
Net income 2022 3 807 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 764 M 63 764 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 10 715
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 596,44 $
Average target price 675,45 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard S. Schleifer Chairman, Co-President & CEO
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl SVP-Preclinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.55%63 764
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.77%81 206
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS29.53%72 947
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.96%35 100
BIONTECH SE-44.10%35 021
GENMAB A/S1.64%23 313