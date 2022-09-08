Wall Street ends higher, gains driven by banks, healthcare

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Powell reaffirms hawkish stance
* Weekly jobless claims fall to 3-month low
* Regeneron soars on positive trial update
* Dow up 0.61%, S&P 500 up 0.66%, Nasdaq up 0.60%
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes posted gains
on Thursday mainly lifted by financial institutions and
healthcare companies, as investors digested hawkish remarks from
policymakers that cemented bets of a large interest rate hike
later this month.
Indexes bounced back and forth in a choppy trading as
concerns over Federal Reserve's next steps to tame a surging
inflation remain.
"There's just a lot of uncertainty and I think people aren't
going to really make up their minds for longer than five minutes
or five seconds, you know, until there's a little bit more
clarity or light at the end of the tunnel," said Grace Lee, an
equity income senior portfolio manager at Boston-based Columbia
Threadneedle Investments.
Money market traders see 87% odds that the Fed will hike
rates by 75 basis points at this month's meeting.
Bank of America, Barclays and Jefferies said they now see a
75-basis points interest rate hike. Before Barclays had said it
could be a 50- or 75-basis point increase, while Bank of America
and Jefferies were betting on a 50-basis point rise.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is
"strongly committed" to bringing inflation down and needs to
keep going until it gets the job done.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans joined his fellow
policymakers in saying that reining in inflation is "job one."
Investors are also awaiting the U.S. August inflation report
next week for fresh clues on whether the Federal Reserve will
hike rates by half or three-quarters of a percentage point at
the next policy meeting due Sept. 20-21.
Worries over aggressive monetary tightening across the globe
stalled equity markets on Thursday after the European Central
Bank hiked interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points
and signaled further hikes.
Meanwhile, data showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a three-month
low, underscoring the robustness of the labor market even as the
Fed raises interest rates.
With increasing odds of another outsized rate hike, both the
rate-sensitive S&P 500 bank index and the S&P 500
healthcare sector rose 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively.
The healthcare sector was boosted by news that
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's anti-blindness
treatment Eylea was shown to work as well when given at a higher
dose at a longer interval between injections. The drugmaker's
shares jumped 18.8%.
"People are embracing safety. Healthcare is a very safe
sector and it's still fairly cheap, the same way with the
broader financial sector," said Lee.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 193.24 points,
or 0.61%, to 31,774.52, the S&P 500 gained 26.31 points,
or 0.66%, to 4,006.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added
70.23 points, or 0.6%, to 11,862.13.
GameStop Corp surged 7.4% after the video game
retailer reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc tumbled 8.7% after the
apparel maker missed second-quarter profit estimates and said it
would pause quarterly dividend as it fortifies its finances
against a hit from inflation.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.19 billion shares, compared
with the 10.37 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
On Wednesday, Wall Street's main indexes climbed the most in
about a month as bond yields retreated after a recent surge that
was driven by expectations of higher interest rates. Still, the
benchmark S&P 500 is down over 16% year-to-date.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.48-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 153 new lows.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, with additional reporting by
Sruthi Shankar, Ankika Biswas and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel, Vinay Dwivedi and
Aurora Ellis)