Regeneus : Corporate Presentation (September 2022)

Disclaimer

Summary Information: This Presentation contains summary information about the current activities of Regeneus as at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete. This Presentation does not purport to contain all the information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act. It should be read in conjunction with Regeneus' other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which are available at www.asx.com.au. Neither Regeneus nor its directors, employees or advisers give any warranties in relation to the statements and information in this Presentation.

Not an offer: This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus, disclosure document, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or any other law (and will not be lodged with ASIC or any other regulator and is not approved by or registered with any regulator). The Presentation is not and should not be considered an offer or an invitation to acquire New Shares or any other financial products. This Presentation may not be released or distributed in the United States. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The New Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, the New Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States unless such New Shares have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or are offered and sold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The distribution of this Presentation in other jurisdictions outside Australia may also be restricted by law and any such restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Not financial product advice: This Presentation does not constitute financial product or investment advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) nor is it a recommendation to acquire New Shares and does not and will not form any part of any contract for the acquisition of New Shares. This Presentation has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek appropriate advice, including financial, legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Regeneus is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of Regeneus' shares or any other investment. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of New Shares.

Financial data: All dollar values are in Australian dollars ("A$", "AUD"), unless indicated otherwise. Any pro forma financial information included in this Presentation is for illustrative purposes only and is not represented as being indicative of Regeneus' views on its future financial condition and/ or performance. Any pro forma financial information has been prepared by Regeneus and may not have been prepared in accordance with the measurement and recognition requirements or the disclosure requirements, of applicable accounting standards and other mandatory requirements in Australia.

Future performance: This Presentation contains certain "forward looking statements". Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as, "expect", "anticipate", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" "outlook", "guidance" and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions and include, but are not limited to, indications of, or guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance of Regeneus, the outcome and effects of the Offers and the use of proceeds.

The forward looking statements contained in this Presentation are not guarantees or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Regeneus, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. Refer to the risks section of this Presentation for a summary of certain general and Regeneus specific risk factors that may affect Regeneus. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward looking statements, including the risk factors set out in this Presentation. Investors should consider the forward looking statements contained in this Presentation in light of those disclosures. The forward looking statements are based on information available to Regeneus as at the date of this Presentation. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), Regeneus undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward looking statements.

Effect of rounding: A number of figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this Presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this Presentation.

Investment risks: An investment in New Shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Regeneus including possible loss of income and principal invested. Regeneus does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of Regeneus, nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital from Regeneus or any particular tax treatment. In considering an investment in Regeneus shares, investors should have regard to (amongst other things) the risks outlined in this Presentation.

Disclaimer: To the maximum extent permitted by law, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of information in this Presentation and Regeneus and its advisers, affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees and agents excludes and disclaims all liability, including without limitation for negligence or for any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred by you as a result of your participation in the Offer and the information in this Presentation being inaccurate or incomplete in any way for any reason, whether by negligence or otherwise. Regeneus and its advisors make no recommendations as to whether investors or their related parties should participate in the Offers. Statements made in this Presentation are made only as at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation remains subject to change without notice. Regeneus reserves the right to withdraw all or part of the Offers or vary the timetable for the Offers without notice.

2