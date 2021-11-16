Regeneus : Supplementary Announcement - Appendix 4C

Further to the Company's quarterly cash flow report and business update for the period ending 30 September 2021 lodged on 29 October 2021, the Company advises that the net operating cash outflow of A$1.36M included aggregate payments to related parties of $159k. The payments comprise 3 months payments of Directors fees, payments to Mr. Karolis Rosickas in respect of his consulting CEO role and rent paid to a company associated with Mr Graham Vesey.
About Regeneus
Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-basedclinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies. The regenerative therapies seek to address unmet medical needs in human health markets, focusing on neuropathic pain, including osteoarthritis and various skin conditions, with its platform technologies ProgenzaTM and Sygenus. Visit www.regeneus.com.au for more information.
Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Name of entity
Regeneus Ltd
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
13 127 035 358
30th September 21
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(.......months)
$A'000
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
20
20
1.2
Payments for
(a)
research and development
(723)
(723)
(b)
product manufacturing and operating
-
-
costs
(c)
advertising and marketing
-
-
(d)
leased assets
(11)
(11)
(e) staff costs (including Directors)
(460)
(460)
(f) administration and corporate costs
(189)
(189)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
-
-
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
-
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
-
-
1.8
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(1,363)
(1,363)
activities
1.2 (a) Research and development costs in relation to the production of Progenza and Sygenus technologies
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire or for:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
businesses
-
-
(c)
property, plant and equipment
(8)
(8)
(d)
investments
-
-
(e)
intellectual property
-
-
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(.......months)
$A'000
(f)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.2
Proceeds from disposal of:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
businesses
-
-
(c)
property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d)
investments
-
-
(e)
intellectual property
-
-
(f)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
(8)(8)
-
-
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt
-
-
securities
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of
-
-
equity securities or convertible debt
securities
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
-
-
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
3,793
3,793
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(1,363)
(1,363)
activities (item 1.9 above)
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(.......months)
$A'000
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(8)
(8)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
-
-
(item 3.10 above)
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
-
-
cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
2,422
2,422
period
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
equivalents
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
2,422
3,793
5.2
Call deposits
-
-
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
2,422
3,793
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
159
associates included in item 1
6.2
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
-
associates included in item 2
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.
6.1 Aggregate payments to related parties of $159k includes 3 months payments of Directors fees, payments to Mr. Karolis Rosickas consulting CEO role and rent paid to a company associated with one of the directors.
7. Financing facilities
Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
7.1 Loan facilities
7.2 Credit standby arrangements
7.3 Other (please specify)
7.4 Total financing facilities
Total facility
Amount drawn at
amount at quarter
quarter end
end
$A'000
$A'000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7.5
Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
-
7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities
8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (net of receipt)
8.2 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
8.3 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
8.4 Total available funding (item 8.2 + item 8.3)
8.5 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.4 divided by item 8.1)
$A'000
(1,363)
2,422
-
2,422
1.78
Note: if the entity has reported positive net operating cash flows in item 1.9, answer item 8.5 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.5.
8.6 If item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
8.6.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
Answer: No. Current quarter net operating cash flows included one-off payment of A$107k related to the research collaboration with Kolling Institute and Progenza manufacturing costs of A$236k. The underlying net operating cash flows for the company are expected to be A$250k-300k per month going forward.
8.6.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
Answer: As a clinical stage biotechnology company, Regeneus Ltd continues to assess various funding options including non-dilutive revenue financing, future licensing deals, and other options. The company has confidence in its ability to raise capital in the near term.
