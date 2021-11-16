Regeneus : Supplementary Announcement - Appendix 4C

Note: if the entity has reported positive net operating cash flows in item 1.9, answer item 8.5 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.5.

8.6 If item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.6.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: No. Current quarter net operating cash flows included one-off payment of A$107k related to the research collaboration with Kolling Institute and Progenza manufacturing costs of A$236k. The underlying net operating cash flows for the company are expected to be A$250k-300k per month going forward.

8.6.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: As a clinical stage biotechnology company, Regeneus Ltd continues to assess various funding options including non-dilutive revenue financing, future licensing deals, and other options. The company has confidence in its ability to raise capital in the near term.