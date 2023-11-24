Regent Pacific Properties Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Regent Pacific Properties Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 0.350069 million compared to CAD 0.388801 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.175384 million compared to CAD 0.180745 million a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 1.05 million compared to CAD 1.17 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.398115 million compared to CAD 0.546698 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.