    RGX   CA75903N1096

REGENX TECH

(RGX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:37 2022-11-30 am EST
0.0400 CAD   -11.11%
02:05pRegenx Tech Corp. : The Future of Precious Metal Recovery, CEO Clips Video
NE
11/28Regenx Grants Stock Options
AQ
11/24Regenx Tech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Regenx Tech Corp.: The Future of Precious Metal Recovery, CEO Clips Video

11/30/2022 | 02:05pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Regenx Tech Corp. (TSXV: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) - Their initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters and their CEO, Greg Pendura has an innovative vision for the company, "We will have the only environmentally friendly alternative to commercially recover platinum and palladium."



If you cannot view the video above, please visit: 
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-rgx-ceo-clips-regenx-the-future-of-precious-metal-recovery-btv-60sec

Regenx Tech Corp. (TSXV: RGX, OTCQB: RGXTF)

www.regenx.tech

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146109


© Newsfilecorp 2022
