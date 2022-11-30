Regenx Tech Corp.: The Future of Precious Metal Recovery, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Regenx Tech Corp. (TSXV: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) - Their initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters and their CEO, Greg Pendura has an innovative vision for the company, "We will have the only environmentally friendly alternative to commercially recover platinum and palladium."





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-rgx-ceo-clips-regenx-the-future-of-precious-metal-recovery-btv-60sec

Regenx Tech Corp. (TSXV: RGX, OTCQB: RGXTF)

www.regenx.tech

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146109