CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF
The Future of PGM Recovery
is Here
Now
April 2024
Forward Looking Statements
This Presentation contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of Regenx financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward- looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of Regenx management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.
CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF
2
Regenx Tech Corp. (CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF)
Regenx is a cleantech company commercializing its proprietary technology
that recovers precious metals from end-of-life catalytic converters.
Commercial ready, proprietary and eco-friendly technology
- Extracting Platinum (Pt) and Palladium (Pd) from Diesel Silicon-Carbide (SiC) Converters
- Regenx technology is successful for both chemistry and mechanical/physics processes
Strategic Partnership with Davis Recycling
- Enables Regenx to secure supply of retired Diesel Converters for future expansion
- Davis has strong relationships with strategic industry participants
Growing Global PGM Market Opportunity
- Increased government regulations creating greater usage of Catalytic Converters
- Increasing the supply of PGMs are constrained
Rapid Development Process
- Projected revenues of $100M/yr from Regenx's initial plant in the United States (4 Modules)
- Regenx's operations and innovations teams have historical expertise in material processing and chemical know-how enables a rapid development process
CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF
3
How We Got Here
OUR APPROACH
2020
- Lab Research
- Achieved successful results in the lab setting
- Performed hundreds of tests to provide baseline chemistry parameter
2021
- Pilot Plant
- Fabricated 25kg pilot plant
- Pilot plant allows for process testing to confirm baseline parameters can be replicated at scale
- Will continue operating for ongoing testing to improve plant recovery performance and efficiencies
2022
- Commercial Plant
- Commenced construction of Module One of the commercial plant
2023 - Q1 2024
- Plant Operational
- April 2023: Completed first Module construction
- May 2023: Plant commissioning begun
- March 2024: Demonstrated commercial production at Module One of 2,500 lbs / day
CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF
4
The Regenx System
Module One is Operational
Greeneville, TN (USA)
CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF
5
Module One is Operational
Module One by the Numbers
5,000 lbs / 2.5 tons
>90% recovery rate
6-9 months
capacity per day
on precious metals from
buildout
(~US$25M in projected
for additional
retired catalytic converters
annual revenue)
modules
Expansion
- Plant was designed in a modular format to allow for efficient expansion
- Planning is underway to increase current facility to 4 Modules with 10 tons/day of total capacity
CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF
6
Regenx Proprietary Process
PGM is stripped
PGM rich solution is
Preparation of black
separated from solids
from feedstock
powder concentrate for
and recovered via
into solution
final refining by 3rd party
Merrill-Crowe process
Feedstock Input
Separation
Recovery
Refining
CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF
7
Regenx's Sustainable Solution
Regenx's technology produces a sustainable PGM concentrate without the need for smelting or mining
95 %
+99 %
less CO2 emissions
less water consumed
than mining
than mining
Zero
tailings versus traditional mining
1,500 Kg
of CO2 emissions are created with every tonne of feedstock that smelters process
- Mineable deposits of PGMs are very rare in the Earth's crust
- PGM mining is a capital, energy and labor intense industry
- Primary and secondary (recycling) production of PGMs are complimentary and mutually-dependent
Regenx is a key component of the CIRCULAR ECONOMY for PGMs
CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF
Sources: Sustainability report commissioned from RWT Growth Inc
8
Primary Production Fact Sheet_LR.pdf (ipa-news.com)
Niche Target Market
Specializing in Diesel Silicon-Carbide (SiC) Converters for PGM recovery
Smelting is the dominant commercial method
to recover Palladium (Pd) and Platinum (Pt)
from used catalytic converters.
Most smelters
Regenx's strategy
The Diesel market
refuse to accept
is to work with
segment of heavy
Diesel SiC
smelters to offer
duty and off-road
converters as they
an outlet for
vehicles are
cause operational
processing SiC
converting to
issues when
converters
electric much
processed
slower
Recycling of Diesel SiC converters is an
underserved market
CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF
Sources: IPA - The Life Cycle Assessment of PGMs (2022)
9
IPA - The Environmental Profile of PGMs (2022)
Niche Target Market
Specializing in Diesel Silicon-Carbide (SiC) Converters for PGM recovery
95.3 T Pt
256.7 T Pd
Were used in the manufacturing of catalytic converters
in 2023
35 %
27 million
10 years
of PGMs was
auto catalytic
average life of
recycled in
converters become
diesel SiC
2023
scrap each year
converters
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
-
CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF
Source: Johnson Matthey - PGM Market Report (May 2023)
PGM Used in Catalytic Convertors (,000 oz)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Mining PGM Supply
Recycled PGM Supply
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Regenx Tech Corp. published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 16:19:13 UTC.