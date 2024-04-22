CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF

The Future of PGM Recovery

is Here

Now

April 2024

Forward Looking Statements

This Presentation contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of Regenx financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward- looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of Regenx management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Regenx Tech Corp. (CSE: RGX | OTCQB: RGXTF)

Regenx is a cleantech company commercializing its proprietary technology

that recovers precious metals from end-of-life catalytic converters.

Commercial ready, proprietary and eco-friendly technology

  • Extracting Platinum (Pt) and Palladium (Pd) from Diesel Silicon-Carbide (SiC) Converters
  • Regenx technology is successful for both chemistry and mechanical/physics processes

Strategic Partnership with Davis Recycling

  • Enables Regenx to secure supply of retired Diesel Converters for future expansion
  • Davis has strong relationships with strategic industry participants

Growing Global PGM Market Opportunity

  • Increased government regulations creating greater usage of Catalytic Converters
  • Increasing the supply of PGMs are constrained

Rapid Development Process

  • Projected revenues of $100M/yr from Regenx's initial plant in the United States (4 Modules)
  • Regenx's operations and innovations teams have historical expertise in material processing and chemical know-how enables a rapid development process

How We Got Here

OUR APPROACH

2020

    • Lab Research
  • Achieved successful results in the lab setting
  • Performed hundreds of tests to provide baseline chemistry parameter

2021

    • Pilot Plant
  • Fabricated 25kg pilot plant
  • Pilot plant allows for process testing to confirm baseline parameters can be replicated at scale
  • Will continue operating for ongoing testing to improve plant recovery performance and efficiencies

2022

  • Commercial Plant
  • Commenced construction of Module One of the commercial plant

2023 - Q1 2024

  • Plant Operational
  • April 2023: Completed first Module construction
  • May 2023: Plant commissioning begun
  • March 2024: Demonstrated commercial production at Module One of 2,500 lbs / day

The Regenx System

Module One is Operational

Greeneville, TN (USA)

Module One is Operational

Module One by the Numbers

5,000 lbs / 2.5 tons

>90% recovery rate

6-9 months

capacity per day

on precious metals from

buildout

(~US$25M in projected

for additional

retired catalytic converters

annual revenue)

modules

Expansion

  • Plant was designed in a modular format to allow for efficient expansion
  • Planning is underway to increase current facility to 4 Modules with 10 tons/day of total capacity

Regenx Proprietary Process

PGM is stripped

PGM rich solution is

Preparation of black

separated from solids

from feedstock

powder concentrate for

and recovered via

into solution

final refining by 3rd party

Merrill-Crowe process

Feedstock Input

Separation

Recovery

Refining

Regenx's Sustainable Solution

Regenx's technology produces a sustainable PGM concentrate without the need for smelting or mining

95 %

+99 %

less CO2 emissions

less water consumed

than mining

than mining

Zero

tailings versus traditional mining

1,500 Kg

of CO2 emissions are created with every tonne of feedstock that smelters process

  • Mineable deposits of PGMs are very rare in the Earth's crust
  • PGM mining is a capital, energy and labor intense industry
  • Primary and secondary (recycling) production of PGMs are complimentary and mutually-dependent

Regenx is a key component of the CIRCULAR ECONOMY for PGMs

Niche Target Market

Specializing in Diesel Silicon-Carbide (SiC) Converters for PGM recovery

Smelting is the dominant commercial method

to recover Palladium (Pd) and Platinum (Pt)

from used catalytic converters.

Most smelters

Regenx's strategy

The Diesel market

refuse to accept

is to work with

segment of heavy

Diesel SiC

smelters to offer

duty and off-road

converters as they

an outlet for

vehicles are

cause operational

processing SiC

converting to

issues when

converters

electric much

processed

slower

Recycling of Diesel SiC converters is an

underserved market

Niche Target Market

Specializing in Diesel Silicon-Carbide (SiC) Converters for PGM recovery

95.3 T Pt

256.7 T Pd

Were used in the manufacturing of catalytic converters

in 2023

35 %

27 million

10 years

of PGMs was

auto catalytic

average life of

recycled in

converters become

diesel SiC

2023

scrap each year

converters

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

-

PGM Used in Catalytic Convertors (,000 oz)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Mining PGM Supply

Recycled PGM Supply

