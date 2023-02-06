Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  REGENXBIO Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RGNX   US75901B1070

REGENXBIO INC.

(RGNX)
  Report
02/06/2023
23.75 USD   -1.29%
REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 Conference

02/06/2023 | 07:06am EST
ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that three presentations on RGX-314 will be presented at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 Conference taking place virtually from February 10-11, 2023. New data will be presented from a Phase II bridging study evaluating the pharmacodynamics, safety and efficacy of RGX-314 delivered subretinally using cGMP material produced by the REGENXBIO NAVXpress™ platform process to support future commercialization.

The presentations will be as follows:

Presentation Title: Subretinal Delivery of RGX-314 for Neovascular AMD: A Phase II Pharmacodynamic Study
Presenter: Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., PhD, Retina Consultants of Texas
Date/Time: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 8:40 a.m. ET

Presentation Title: Long-Term Follow-Up of Durable Subretinal RGX-314 Gene Therapy for Exudative AMD
Presenter: Allen C. Ho, M.D., Director of Retina Research, Wills Eye Hospital, Mid Atlantic Retina
Date/Time: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 8:50 a.m. ET

Presentation Title: Suprachoroidal Therapy for Diabetic Retinopathy
Presenter: Peter A. Campochiaro, M.D., Director, Retinal Cell and Molecular Laboratory
Professor of Ophthalmology, John Hopkins School of Medicine
Date/Time: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 10:40 a.m. ET

About REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5 x '25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contacts:

Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
dcormack@regenxbio.com 

Investors:
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-announces-presentations-at-the-angiogenesis-exudation-and-degeneration-2023-conference-301739018.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
