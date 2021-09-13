REGENXBIO : Dow, S&P higher on support from energy shares even as tech struggles

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or
type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Inflation, retail sales data on tap this week
* Biden corporate tax hike in focus
* S&P energy sector jumps 3%
* Indexes: Dow up 0.75%, S&P 500 up 0.06%, Nasdaq down 0.31%
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Gains in energy stocks pushed the Dow
Jones index higher on Monday and kept the S&P 500 in positive
territory, with focus shifting to potential changes to corporate
taxes and a clutch of data this week.
The Nasdaq, however, was pulled lower by a drop in
major technology stocks, putting it on track for a fourth
straight day of losses, as more regulations on major Chinese
firms soured investor appetite.
Apple Inc was among the top boosts to the
tech-heavy index, rising 0.5% after a mixed court ruling in Epic
Games' antitrust case against the iPhone maker knocked nearly
$90 billion off its market value on Friday.
Sector-wise, the S&P energy was the best performer,
gaining 3% as oil prices hit a one-week high on concerns over
U.S. supply. Financial stocks rose 1%.
Oil majors also got a boost after the U.S. government agreed
to sell crude oil from the country's emergency reserve to eight
companies, including Chevron Corp and ExxonMobil Corp
.
Investors are expected to keep a close watch on data,
including a report on consumer prices in August, due for release
on Tuesday, that is likely to offer some cues on the Federal
Reserve's decision on policy tightening. A Reuters poll expects
the reading to be steady from July.
The Biden government's corporate tax hike plan and a
Democrat-backed $3.5 trillion spending bill is also likely to be
a point of focus this week.
"Current stock market valuations don't provide enough
cushion for several near-term headwinds that are on the horizon,
including the potential for tax hikes, negative profit warnings
from companies and upcoming Fed tapering," said Richard
Saperstein, chief investment officer, Treasury Partners.
Markets are set for near-term volatility, and that the next
six weeks tend to be seasonally weak for stocks, Saperstein
added.
Goldman Sachs analysts are predicting that a hike in the
U.S. domestic corporate tax rate to 25% and the passage of about
half of a proposed increase to tax rates on foreign income would
reduce S&P 500 earnings by 5% in 2022.
At 11:50 am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
258.79 points, or 0.75% , to 34,866.51, the S&P 500
gained 2.58 points, or 0.06 %, to 4,461.16 and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 46.45 points, or 0.31 %, to 15,069.05.
Although a surge in economically sensitive stocks has put
the S&P 500 on a seven-month winning streak this year, a recent
spike in infections due to the spread of the Delta COVID-19
variant has dampened hopes of an economic recovery and
threatened to derail the rally.
Market participants expect stocks to undergo a major
correction by the end of the year after a strong bull run.
Among individual movers, biotechnology firm Regenxbio Inc
surged nearly 30% after it entered into a partnership
with peer AbbVie to develop and sell a gene therapy
candidate for the treatment of chronic retinal diseases.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.7-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a about a 1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows
while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 68 new lows.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)