REGENXBIO : To Host Conference Call on November 4 to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

10/28/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and recent operational highlights.

To access the live call by phone, dial (855) 422-8964 (domestic) or (210) 229-8819 (international) and enter the passcode 4107819. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the Investors section of the REGENXBIO website at www.regenxbio.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

 

 

Contacts:

 

Tricia Truehart
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
347-926-7709

Investors:
Eleanor Barisser, 212-600-1902
eleanor@argotpartners.com

Media:
David Rosen, 212-600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-to-host-conference-call-on-november-4-to-discuss-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-recent-operational-highlights-301162109.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

