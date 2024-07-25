ROCKVILLE, Md., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and recent operational highlights.

To access the live call by phone, dial (646) 307-1963 (domestic) or (800) 715-9871 (international) and enter the passcode 4849384. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the Investors section of the REGENXBIO website at www.regenxbio.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the development of AAV Therapeutics, an innovative class of gene therapy medicines. REGENXBIO is advancing a pipeline of AAV Therapeutics for retinal and rare diseases, including ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne and RGX-121 for the treatment of MPS II. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV Therapeutic platform, including Novartis' ZOLGENSMA for children with spinal muscular atrophy. Designed to be one-time treatments, AAV Therapeutics have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit WWW.REGENXBIO.COM.

