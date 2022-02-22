Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. REGENXBIO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGNX   US75901B1070

REGENXBIO INC.

(RGNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on March 1 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

02/22/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021, and recent operational highlights.

To access the live call by phone, dial (855) 422-8964 (domestic) or (210) 229-8819 (international) and enter the passcode 7635958. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the Investors section of the REGENXBIO website at www.regenxbio.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:
Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
dcormack@regenxbio.com 

Investors:
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-to-host-conference-call-on-march-1-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-and-recent-operational-highlights-301487848.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about REGENXBIO INC.
04:06pREGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on March 1 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 20..
PR
02/14REGENXBIO : Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase II ALTITUDE™ Trial of RGX-314 f..
PU
02/14REGENXBIO INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
02/12REGENXBIO Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase II ALTITUDE Trial of RGX-314 for th..
CI
02/10SVB Leerink Adjusts REGENXBIO's Price Target to $29 From $35, Maintains Market Perform ..
MT
02/09Regenxbio Reports Additional 'Positive Interim Data' From Trial of Drug Candidate for H..
MT
02/09REGENXBIO : Presents Additional Positive Interim Data from Phase I/II Trial of RGX-121 for..
PU
02/09REGENXBIO INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
02/09REGENXBIO Inc. Presents Additional Positive Interim Data from Phase I/II Trial of RGX-1..
CI
02/08REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conf..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGENXBIO INC.
More recommendations