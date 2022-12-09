Advanced search
    RGN   AU0000253502

REGION GROUP

(RGN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-09 am EST
2.690 AUD   -0.37%
11:37aNorway's Reitan Retail buys 114 Danish stores from Germany's Aldi
RE
10:18aCold spell tests Europe's gas cutback ambitions
RE
09:40aInflation will not go down so easily
MS
Norway's Reitan Retail buys 114 Danish stores from Germany's Aldi

12/09/2022 | 11:37am EST
File photo of a company logo outside a branch of an Aldi supermarket in Manchester

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Reitan Retail said on Friday it had agreed to buy 114 Danish grocery stores and three distribution centres from German rival Aldi for an undisclosed amount, boosting the Norwegian group's chain of Rema 1000 discount stores.

"This will significantly lift our Danish revenue and should make Rema 1000 the largest chain of grocery stores in Denmark," Reitan Retail Chief Executive Ole Robert Reitan told Reuters.

Before the transaction, Rema 1000 had around 330 grocery stores in Denmark.

The family-owned group declined to say how much it would pay for the new stores.

Reitan Retail, comprising convenience stores, food retailers and petrol stations in the Nordic and Baltic region, announced in 2020 that it aimed to conduct an initial public offering but has yet to set a date for the planned listing.

"The IPO will happen when the right conditions are in place," Ole Robert Reitan said.

Reitan Retail, which has some 42,000 employees across seven countries, earlier this year reported an operating profit (EBIT) of 3.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($381 million) for 2021, down from 4.4 billion in 2020.

($1 = 9.9668 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 362 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2023 211 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2023 1 578 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 5,59%
Capitalization 3 047 M 2 059 M 2 059 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
EV / Sales 2024 12,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends REGION GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,69 AUD
Average target price 2,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Mellowes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Greg Inkson Head-Corporate Finance
Philip Marcus Clark Independent Chairman
Mark Fleming COO, Executive Director & Head-Funds Management
Michelle Patricia Tierney Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGION GROUP-9.09%2 067
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-26.69%38 488
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-20.76%14 730
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-10.79%13 452
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.74%11 287
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-4.14%8 236