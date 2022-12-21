Region : 2022 Modern Slavery Statement

Region employed 86 people as at 30 June 2022, all of whom are based in Australia.

Region's operations include the acquisition, management, leasing, development and disposal of retail shopping centres undertaken by an

Since listed on the ASX in 2012, Region has completed a number of acquisitions and divestments and, at 30 June 2022, owned 91

Region comprises two registered managed investment schemes: Region Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Region Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788). The units in each Trust are stapled to form the stapled listed vehicle, Region Group. Region Group is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code "RGN". Region Group is internally managed, which allows alignment of management interests with the interests of unitholders. Region RE is the responsible entity of Region Management Trust and Region Retail Trust. Region RE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Region Management Trust.

3.3 Region's supply chain

Region relies on a large number of suppliers to execute its business activities. It quantifies the direct engagement of 31 suppliers with an annual spend of $16,342,800.00 excluding GST for the year ended 30 June 2022. Region's supply chain comprises products and services generally grouped into the following categories:

Property Operations - external service providers providing a range of operational services including external property management and facilities management services, tenancy delivery, property financial reporting, sustainability, cleaning, security and office equipment. Corporate - external service providers providing a range of professional services including unit registry services, banking and financial services, information technology, payroll, property valuation, travel, recruitment, audit, compliance, sustainability, custodial services and specialist advice such as legal and tax. Property development - external service providers providing a range of services including development management, design and construction.

4. Risks of modern slavery in Region's operations and supply chain

4.1 Operational risks